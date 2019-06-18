May 3, 1934 - June 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Donna Mae Warnlof, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Eagle View Manor in Jefferson, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Bayport, MN, on May 3, 1934, the daughter of Frank and Francis (Claussen) Bell. She married Donald M. Warnlof on May 22, 1954, in Bayport, MN, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2009. Donna was a devoted wife and mother. Don and Donna loved their home on the river, and loved socializing with the many great friends they had. Donna's true calling in life was taking care of children. She loved the children she babysat. She cherished time with her own children and grandchildren. She adored her grandchildren, and was always ready with a treat for them.

Donna is survived by her two children, Paul (Karen) Warnlof of Milton and Karen Lucas of Edgerton; four grandchildren: Emily (Jacob) Sheely and Jacob (Jillian) Warnlof, Corbett Lucas, Lindsey Lucas; great-grandchild, Avery; brother, Eugene "Peanuts" Bell; and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Travis Warnlof; and six siblings: Lester, Lyle, George, LeRoy, Rosemary, and Carol

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Funeral Home. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association for research in memory of Donna. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com