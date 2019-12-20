March 14, 1948 - December 16, 2019

Monroe, WI -- Donna Mae Hartin, age 71, of Monroe, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 1, 1948 in Monroe, the daughter of Edwin and Charlotte (Drake) Huffman. She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1966. Donna married the love of her life, LaVern Charles Hartin, on July 6, 1968 in Brodhead. Donna worked for the State of Wisconsin for 32 years, retiring in 2012. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, riding ATV trails, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, LaVern of Monroe; children: Candace (Rick) Bussey of Monroe, Craig (Stacy) Hartin of Edgerton, Charles (Billie Jo) Hartin of Janesville, Cory (Erica) Hartin of Janesville; eight grandchildren: Hannah Disch, Brandon Hartin, Lauren Hartin, Destiny (Chris) Howell, Alyssa Hartin, Noah Hartin, Christian Melbye and Carter Beeler. two great-grandchildren, Chance and Owen Howell; brothers: David (Becky) Huffman of Brodhead, Gary "Zeke" (Lynette) Huffman of Brodhead and Marvin "Buck" (Cathy) Huffman of Brodhead; sisters: Francis Wolff of Warren, Elizabeth (Gary) Malkow of Brodhead, and Dora (Robert) Miller of Evansville. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: James, Robert and Max Huffman; sister, Janice Taylor; and special brother-in-law, Fredrick Wolff.

Private family services were held Friday, December 20, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.