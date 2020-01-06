May 25, 1934 - December 12, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Donna Mae Chamberlain, 85, of Whitewater, WI, was called to her home in Heaven on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Linden Court, Waukesha. Donna was born on May 25, 1934, in Barre Mills, WI, to Fred and Mary (Niedfeldt) Hemker. Donna graduated from West Salem High School in 1952, and Whitewater State Teachers College in 1956. On June 24, 1956, Donna married Richard Chamberlain at St. John's Lutheran Church in Barre Mills, WI. She was active in their church, and was a teller at a local bank for 17 years.

She is survived by her children: Debra (Glen) Heuer of Pewaukee, WI, John (Wendy) Chamberlain of Green Bay, WI, Ruth Chamberlain of Waukesha, WI; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 116 Church St., Whitewater, WI. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com