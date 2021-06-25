February 20, 1936 - June 22, 2021
Janesville, WI - Donna Mae Casper Johnson Spors, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. She was born on February 20, 1936, the daughter of Paul and Nancy (Randles) Casper in the rural area of Hixton, WI known as Shady Glen. She graduated from Hixton High School in May of 1954. Donna married Milton Johnson on December 22, 1954, and he preceded her in death in October of 1963. They lived in Black River Falls, and from this union two children were born, Brian Johnson and Renae Johnson. On May 14, 1966, Donna married Dale K. Spors and they lived in the LaCrosse area until moving to Janesville in 1968. Two sons were born to Donna and Dale, Greg and Reed. Donna spent most of her married life being wife and mother to the two families. As her children grew up Donna worked at Fair Lady Bridal Shop and Ben Franklin in the picture framing department. She loved working in her flower gardens and was a member of the Janesville Home and Garden Club, joining in 1969, where she held the offices of President, Vice President, and Treasurer. Donna also enjoyed sewing and photography, she loved taking pictures on all the many car trips she and Dale took from East to West. She especially loved photographing the mountains. They loved to dance together, especially the polka, until health no longer permitted. Since moving to Janesville, she has been a member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, joining in 1969. She was a longtime member of the Altar Guild and enjoyed being a part of the various activities at the church.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Dale; children: Brian Johnson, Renae Johnson, Greg Spors and Reed Spors; grandchildren: Christopher Akins Johnson, Conrad (Karon) Akins, Chenay Akins-Johnson, Cayla (Adam) Contreras; great grandchildren: Kylee, Hayden, and Caine; and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Milton Johnson; brothers: Lawrence, Orval, and Lyle Casper; sister, Erma Myhre; and infant brother, Roger.
Private family services will be held. Memorials are preferred to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank the staff at SSM intensive care unit in Janesville for mom's exceptional care and especially Christi for going above and beyond for mom's care and support to the family.