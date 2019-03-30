September 29, 1940 - March 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Donna Mae Anderson, age 78, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Gilman, WI, on September 29, 1940, the daughter of Earl and Vaneta (Rienke) Anderson. Donna worked for many years in Janesville as a City Bus Driver. Her first love in life was playing the organ, entertaining people with her music in and around the Janesville community. Donna was also a former Lady of the Moose, and lovingly crocheted and knitted blankets for her loved ones in her spare time. Donna will always be our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Phillips; grandson, Ethan (Theresa) Peterson; siblings: Lynn (John) Halko, Sandy Anderson, Laurie Fink, Susie Schaufel, Johnny (Linda) Anderson, Debbie (Scott) Eckert, David Anderson, and Kitty Simmons; and many extended family members and friends. Donna is predeceased by her parents; son, Stanley "Todd" Rulestead; brothers: Donnie, Tommy, and Bobby Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Chapel at Milton Lawns Memorial Park; with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Donna's honor to her family. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com