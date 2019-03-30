Donna Mae Anderson

September 29, 1940 - March 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Donna Mae Anderson, age 78, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Gilman, WI, on September 29, 1940, the daughter of Earl and Vaneta (Rienke) Anderson. Donna worked for many years in Janesville as a City Bus Driver. Her first love in life was playing the organ, entertaining people with her music in and around the Janesville community. Donna was also a former Lady of the Moose, and lovingly crocheted and knitted blankets for her loved ones in her spare time. Donna will always be our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Phillips; grandson, Ethan (Theresa) Peterson; siblings: Lynn (John) Halko, Sandy Anderson, Laurie Fink, Susie Schaufel, Johnny (Linda) Anderson, Debbie (Scott) Eckert, David Anderson, and Kitty Simmons; and many extended family members and friends. Donna is predeceased by her parents; son, Stanley "Todd" Rulestead; brothers: Donnie, Tommy, and Bobby Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Chapel at Milton Lawns Memorial Park; with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Donna's honor to her family. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.