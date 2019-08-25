November 1, 1928 - August 17, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Donna M. Semrau, 90, of Whitewater, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Fort Memorial Hospital of Fort Atkinson. Donna was born on November 1, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Phillip and Sylvia (Sellers) King. On June 8, 1946, she married Gerhart Semrau at Trinity Lutheran Church in Coleman, WI. The couple had 2 sons, and enjoyed 33 years of marriage until his death in 1979. She never remarried. Donna was a devoted Milwaukee Brewers fan, and followed the Green Bay Packers closely. She enjoyed the thrill of gambling, and often played games on her computer. She was a social lady, who loved visiting with the members of her coffee klatch, and eating the treats she often provided. She also enjoyed fishing. Donna is remembered by her family for being a great mom with a wonderful sense of humor. She will be dearly missed.

Donna is survived by her sons, Jerome (Judy) of East Troy, and Kenneth (Kristy) of Whitewater; four grandchildren: Michelle (Jeff) Kruse, Curtis (Shelly) Semrau, Chad (Julie) Semrau, and Nicole (Brian) Mattison; nine great-grandchildren: Samantha, Summer, Cody, Cody, Ireland, Ian, Bailey, Caden, and Brady; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends. Donna is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson, with Rev. Gerald Wendt presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Donna will be buried at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery of Coleman at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com