Donna M. ( nee Murphy) Farrington

West Allis, WI - Donna passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 29, 2021.
Born in Milton Junction, WI on December 30, 1935, she was the daughter of John and Marie (Fiedler) Murphy. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Farrington for 38 years. Dear mother of Mary Farrington of St. Francis, Jane Farrington of Branford, CT and Patti (Dave Morris) Farrington of West Allis. Loving grandmother of Stefanie (Alec) Barnett of New York, NY, Robert Farrington Schaefer of Chicago, IL and James Farrington Schaefer of Branford, CT. Cherished sister of Sue (Bill) Scherwitz, Bob (Bonnie) Murphy and Mary (Jim) Quade and sister-in-law of Bill Manthey. She was preceded in death by sisters Judy Manthey, Nola Reilly and Anne Marie Murphy, brother Greg Murphy and son-in-law Michael J. Schaefer. She also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and longtime friends.
Donna graduated from Milton Union High School in 1953. After high school, she graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and after raising her children she returned to her nursing career. Donna worked in a variety of healthcare settings as a kind and compassionate caregiver.
Visitation on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 3-7pm at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 West National Avenue, New Berlin. Additional visitation on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 1-1:45pm at Saint Matthias Catholic Parish, 9306 West Beloit Road, Milwaukee with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 2pm. Interment Services to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Saint Matthias Catholic Parish, 9306 West Beloit Road, Milwaukee, WI, 53227 or Clement Manor, 3939 South 92nd Street, Greenfield, WI, 53228. Funeral Arrangements in care of Krause Funeral Home, New Berlin (262) 786-8009 or www.krausefuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna ( as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.