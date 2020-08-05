Donna Lee Olsen

December 6, 1937 - August 1, 2020
Brodhead, WI -- Donna Lee (Weidman) Olsen, age 82, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born on December 6, 1937 in Oakley, WI the daughter of Leon and Leona (Stocker) Weidman. She grew up in Brodhead, WI along with her two sisters, Phyllis Seibert and Lanaya Jones. She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1956. After graduating, Donna worked at St. Clare Hospital for almost 2 years. She married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Olsen on October 18, 1958 at the Zion United Methodist Church in Juda. They were married for 62 years and have always been active members of the Brodhead community. Donna worked for the Brodhead School system for 22 years beginning in the cafeteria but worked most of her years in the middle school library. Donna was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Nifty Neighbor homemaker group and served many years on the Brodhead Public Library Board. Donna retired from the School District of Brodhead in 2000. Donna's greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her 4 children, 7 grandchildren and her beloved 6 great grandchildren. She was so proud that she was able to see each of her grandchildren graduate from college and witness each of them get married. She was a very involved grandmother who got great joy spending time watching the grandchildren and her great grandchildren grow.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Olsen; 4 children: David (Connie) Olsen, DeAnn (Kerry) Schlittler and Dawn (Tom) Swanson, Terry (Tony) Peters all of Brodhead; two sisters, Phyllis (Bud) Seibert of Brodhead and Lanaya Jones (Gary Altenbernd) of Beloit; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Gavin and Jarred Olsen; and 3 brothers-in-law: Dick Olsen, Jerry Jones, Art Riese.
A visitation will be held at the DL NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Funeral services will also be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. with burial concluding at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we will be staggering entry into the funeral home during the visitation times so there may be a wait outside due to occupancy limitations. Everyone will also be asked to wear a mask into the building to keep everyone including themselves safe.