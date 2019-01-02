May 31, 1969 - December 27, 2018
Venice, FL -- In the morning, on December 27, 2018, Donna Lee Johnson passed into the arms of Our Lord and Savior due to natural causes. Born May 31, 1969, the daughter of Roger and Vickie (Lawarance)Johnson. Born and raised in Janesville, WI, Donna was a proud Craig Cougar Alumni class of '87. During her time at Craig, she was an active member of the track team. After graduating, Donna started her own family and became a devoted mother who cherised every moment with her two boys. Alex and Erik were her crowning achievements in this life, and anyone who met her quickly came to know that. She made a living working in food service, the perfect job for her vibrant personality. In life, Donna had a flair for the dramatic that will forever be unmatched. She could often be found spending time with her beloved family and friends. She loved to read and listen to music. Many hours were dedicated to praising the Lord with her Christian brothers and sisters through prayer and song. During her down time, you would see her at the beach soaking up the sun and connecting with nature.
Donna is survived by her parents; sons, Alexander Wood and Erik Wood; sisters, Lucille (Brad)Staniford, and Christena Dammen (Terry Mills); brother, Brian Johnson; many aunts; uncles; and cousins; numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; as well as the father of her children, Chris Wood.
In death, Donna is reunited with her brother, Robert Johnson; and six grandparents.
A memorial service in her hometown will be announced at a later date.
Donna leaves her family and friends with many wonderful, beautiful memories and hilarious stories to help them heal.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse