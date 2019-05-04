April 17, 1940 - April 26, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Donna L. Sweeney, 79, was born in Delavan on April 17, 1940, and called to Heaven on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was a woman of deep faith, expressed in the quiet and unassuming way she lived much of her life. Donna was united in marriage to James R. Sweeney on August 27, 1960 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Delavan. He was the love of her life, and throughout their 59 years of marriage, they exemplified the true meaning of unconditional love and loyalty. She worked for many years as a secretary at Physician's Insurance Services. She was a member of the Delavan Lioness, and the Jr. Women's League.

Donna is survived by her husband, Jim; three daughters: Melissa (Jeff) Nauman, of Janesville, Renee (Tom) Larson, of Eau Claire, and Shelley (Jeff) West, of Eau Claire; 13 grandchildren: Blake (Brittany Kienbaum) Zimmerman, Rachel (Jared) Brom, Zach Nauman, Danielle (Tyler) Lang-Mauseth, Kelsey Christianson, Evan Christianson, Garrett Larson, Madeline Larson, Chloe (Andrew) Ruester, Abigail (Kelby) Decker, Kaitlyn, Lindsey, and Kylie West; four great-grandchildren: Abel Ruester, Jolee Brom, Tatum Brom, and Gwendolyn Lang-Mauseth; a sister, Jean Ann (Al) Williams of Reedsburg; sister-in-law, Carol Jean Temp of Green Bay; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; and dear friends. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Beatrice Bradford; and three brothers: Scott, Jim, and Bill; as well as brother-in-law, Jim Temp.

Those of us fortunate enough to have had Donna in our lives are blessed beyond measure. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Lakeland Animal Shelter. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

The family wishes to express thanks to Dr. Clifford Poplar and Rainbow Hospice Care. A special thank you to the staff at The Vintage On The Ponds for the incomparable compassion and around the clock care received by Donna over the past year.