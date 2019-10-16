June 16, 1952 - October 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Donna L. Steinke, age 67, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born in Elkhorn, WI on June 16, 1952, the daughter of Vilas and Avis (Zitzner) Starkey. She was married to her loving husband and best friend, Mark Steinke, Sr., on April 27, 1991, at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville. Donna was a beautiful and vibrant woman, who had the remarkable gift of being able to cheer you up whenever it called for it. She enjoyed gardening and raising beautiful gardens at home, where she would make her own salsa from her fresh ingredients. She was a loyal Chicago Bears and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Donna's happiness was contagious, and her love for her family and friends will always be remembered.

Donna is survived by her husband, Mark, Sr.; son, Mark, Jr. (Ashley Ormes) Steinke; grandson, Paxton Steinke; siblings, Edna (Christopher) Dodge and Paul (Ann) Starkey; sister-in-law, Nola Starkey; siblings-in-law: Bill (Kelly) Steinke, Dan (Tammy) Steinke, Kelly (Brad) Wenzel, and Mike Steinke; and many extended family members and friends. She is predeceased by her parents; siblings, Philip Starkey and Debra Keller; father-in-law, Tom Steinke; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Steinke.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Donna's family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mercy Hospital ICU, and the staff at UW Hospital ICU for their tremendous care of Donna.