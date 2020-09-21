March 12, 1944 - August 31, 2020
Sherwood, WI -- Donna K. Wagner was born March 12, 1944 in Janesville, WI, to Don and Kay (Herstad) Pickering. She passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Menasha, WI. Donna was a 1962 graduate of Janesville Senior High School, working for Parker Pen after graduation, where she met her beloved husband, Bob. Donna had many jobs over the course of her life, but the one that brought her the most joy was being a mother, and raising her children, Jenny and Dan. She enjoyed journaling, reading, sewing, crafting, listening to music, and caring for her dogs: Schotzie, Mindy, Tiger, Dusty, Anne, Megan, and Emily.
Donna is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Wagner; her daughter, Jennifer; and son-in-law, Greg Hollnagel; her son, Daniel; and daughter-in-law, Kristen Merola; her brother, Randy Pickering, his wife, Ruth; her niece, Rachel; and nephews, Richard and Ryan; and several cousins.
Donna's laugh could brighten up any room. She was a loving wife and devoted mother and will be so greatly missed by her family.