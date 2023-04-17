May 20, 1944 - April 5, 2023

Janesville, WI - Donna Jean Willi, age 78 of Janesville, WI passed away on April 5, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born May 20, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Arvilla (Anderson) Bandoli. She grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School.