September 23, 1929 - April 9, 2021
Orfordville, WI - Donna Jean Speich, age 91, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Woods Crossing in Brodhead.
She was born September 23, 1929 at home in Albany, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harry and Beatrice (Stewart) Thurman.
She graduated from Albany High School in 1947.
Theodore Speich and Donna Thurman were married on September 1, 1949 in the Methodist Church in Albany. They had celebrated 62 wedding anniversaries together before his passing in 2011.
Donna was a member of Orfordville Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School, was Circle Chairman for many years and sang in the choir for 30 years. She worked at Advance Transformer for 23 years and help her father at the Albany Locker plant.
She is survived by her son, Jed (Debra) of Orfordville; daughter, Debra (Keith) Malcook of Brodhead; grandchildren and great grandchildren; Tricia (Trent) Ejzak, Megan and Carson; Todd (Beth) Malcook, Madilyn and Noah; Josh (Nicole) Speich, Riley (Brooks) Hendrickson, Gracin and Chesney; Justin (Nicole) Speich, Blake and Jordyn; sister, Rita Schesser; sisters-in-law, Marybelle Speich, Ilene Speich, and Ellen Schindler; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Elaine Strote.
Funeral services will be held at the Orfordville Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 with Pastor Bruce Engebretsen officiating. A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 until the time of the services at the church.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Albany, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be made to the Orfordville Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staff of Woods Crossing in Brodhead for their compassionate care towards Donna for the last 2 1/2 years.