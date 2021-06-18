May 24, 1941 - June 12, 2021
Janesville, WI - Donna Jean (Kauffman) Torine, a former Administrative Assistant of Rock County Courthouse, resident of Janesville, WI, died unexpectedly on June 12, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital Janesville at the age of 80 years old.
Donna was born in Rural Route Swea City, Iowa on May 24, 1941, the daughter of Earl and Violet Kauffman. She graduated from Swea City Community School in 1958. She had several careers as an administrative assistant including: First Continental Bank, Railway Motors, Atwood Homes, and until retirement in 2012 at the Rock County Courthouse. Donna cared about the people she worked with and will be remembered for her kind-heartedness.
Donna loved nature, enjoyed gardening, and a good book. In her free time, she served the community by donating her time to charitable organizations including the Lions Club, Easter Seals, and ECHO. She took pride in her children's accomplishments. Donna taught her children to be compassionate to others and persevere. She was often heard saying, "Can't never could do anything."
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Earl (Nancy) Kauffman; and sister in law, Mary Kauffman. Donna is remembered by her children: Bob Snyder, Ginger Torine, and Brenda Torine-Jones; cherished by her grandchildren: Steven Torine, Victoria Snyder, Rachel Lee, and Andrew Jones; survived by brothers: Jack Kauffman, Jerry (Sue) Kauffman, and Larry (Theresa) Kauffman; and many other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Private interment will be at a later time. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, at the FUNERAL HOME. In memory of Donna, donations are preferred to The Seeing Eye INC. in Morristown NJ, or to the Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Janesville, WI. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com