November 3, 1944 - July 31, 2021
Janesville, WI - Donna J. Hiss of Janesville began her next adventure on Saturday, July 31, 2021, after passing away at the UW Health University Hospital in Madison. Her sons held her hands as she was reunited with her husband, Jim; her parents, Charlie and Rose Bauer; and her brother, Bob Bauer.
Donna was born in Cuba City, WI on November 3, 1944, but grew up in Janesville. After graduating from Janesville Craig High School in 1962, she worked locally for a few years before moving to New York City to join Eastern Airlines as a stewardess - a courageous decision that would change her life. After working for the airline for a bit, Donna was certain of two things: 1) She would never marry a pilot; and 2) She would never live in Miami, Florida. Fate, however, had a different plan for she would meet James L. Hiss, a young, handsome Eastern pilot who would soon be transferred to the airline's growing hub in Miami.
In South Florida, Donna faced the challenges of an unfamiliar city, a young family, and a spouse whose job kept him frequently away. But with hard work, resourcefulness, and a rich circle of new friends she built a loving home for her two sons. During these wonderfully busy years, Donna was involved in a variety of community and school organizations. In fact, she was so active her husband liked to joke that when someone called for "volunteers" Donna heard "free beer" and would immediately raise her hand! During her twenty-five years in Miami, Donna also survived Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and had a successful second career at Coral Gables Federal Savings and Loan.
After Eastern Airlines' collapse, Donna and Jim moved to Louisville, Colorado where he finished his career with Frontier Airlines. They fell in love with Colorado and remained there over the next twenty years of retirement. During this time, they also fell in love with RVing, bought a motor coach, and would travel much of the year. Together, Donna and Jim would visit 49 states, Canada and Mexico, and some of their deepest friendships would be formed through the Rocky Mountain Family Motor Coach Association. During 51 years of marriage, their travels would take them from the Scotland to New Zealand!
After her husband's passing in 2017, Donna closed the circle by returning to where her journey had begun, Janesville. Home again, she enjoyed much laughter with her sister, Pam Staver, the families of her niece and nephew, and her old friends from St. Patrick's School.
During her life, Donna was an avid sports fan, celebrating the successes of the Cubs and Packers. She was devoted to completing the daily crossword in the newspaper and was a formidable Scrabble opponent.
Donna is survived by her sons, David (Diane) and Alan (Stephanie); grandchildren: Megan, Jack, and Daniel; sister, Pam; and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY followed by a reception at the Schneider Funeral Home Life Celebration Center. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.