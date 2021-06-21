May 14, 1946 - May 29, 2021
Janesville, WI - Donna J. Ehret, 75, of Janesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Health in Lakeland, Florida. She was born on May 14, 1946, the daughter of Donald and Ella (Teal) Churchill. Donna graduated from Janesville High School in 1965.
Donna married John A. Ehret on June 14, 1969, in Clinton, WI. Donna was employed by JP Cullen for over 20 years as office manager, retiring in December 2007. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and close friends.
Donna is survived by her two daughters, Lisa (Craig) Hurda of Janesville, WI and their children, Ella and Levi Ames; and daughter, Jenny (Jonathan) Brace of Lakeland, FL and their children, Mariah and Celine Tejeda.
Family was paramount to Donna. Of the many accomplishments in her life, her children and grandchildren were of the utmost importance to her. Whether attending basketball games, dance recitals, band concerts, graduations, or multiple JLIT tournament games, she was always their number-one fan.
She is also survived by her loving brother, Donald (Buddy) Churchill of Janesville. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John A. Ehret; brothers, Roger Churchill and Dale Churchill; and sisters-in-laws, Loralee Fritsch and Mary Sue Gallagher.
A celebration of her life will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. MASKS ARE SUGGESTED.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to either Blackhawk Technical College Foundation to honor Donna's love of education or to the Hedberg Public Library Foundation to honor Donna's love of reading.
HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME is honored to be assisting the Ehret family. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com