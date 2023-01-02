October 27, 1943 - December 30, 2022
Evansville, WI - EVANSVILLE - Donna J. Ashe, age 79, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born on October 27, 1943, in Darlington, WI.
Donna was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was the center of her family, having an infinite amount of unconditional love for those she cared about. She was a caregiver, always thoughtfully taking care of, listening to, and thinking of others. Donna enjoyed time with her family most, especially cherishing time with her grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Eric) Eckerman; her grandchildren: Tyler (Kristy) and Joshua (Kara) Dohs, Garret Nastali, Gavin and Adeline Eckerman and seven great-grandchildren: Kendra, Hunter, Aubrey, Aerabella, Joey, Waylan and Killian; her brother Gene (Ruth) Sperry, sister Joyce Belter, brothers and sisters-in-law Toni Sperry, Mike (Pam) Ashe, Chuck Ashe, Mary (Mike) McIlwee, Paul (Kris) Ashe; life-long friend, Pat Tierney and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 48 years, Joe; daughter Jeanne and son-in-law Jamie Nastali; her parents, Dale and Irene Sperry; brothers Norbert Sperry, Gary Sperry, Dale Sperry Jr. sister Betty Broge; sister-in-law Cheryl Sperry, brother-in-law Jim Belter and her father and mother-in-law, Charles and Agnes Ashe.
Per Donna's wishes, there will be no services and a private burial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Luke House - The Community Meal Program, 310 South Ingersoll Street, Madison, WI 53703-3739, or Brighton Hospice, 1350 Deming Way
Suite 400, Middleton, WI 53562. The family would like to thank all who cared for Donna, especially the staff at Brighton Hospice and Milestone Senior Living, Stoughton, WI. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family.
