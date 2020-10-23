May 22, 1927 - October 14, 2020
Formerly of Janesville, WI - Donna H. Farley passed away peacefully, at the age of 93, on October 14, 2020. She was born on May 22, 1927 in St. Louis, MO, the 8th and last surviving of 10 children born to Michael and Ann Hogan. While in St. Louis, she graduated from Rosati Kain High School in 1945 and then attended Fontbonne College. Donna married James E. Farley of Janesville, WI, on January 27, 1951. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage, and raised three children until his death on May 30, 1998. While in Janesville, she enjoyed working for many years at Boston Store. She also was an active member of Saint Mary's Parish, an avid bridge player and golfer. Her love of bridge allowed her to play competitively into her late 80's. Her passion for golf resulted in becoming the Women's Club Champion at Janesville Country Club for five consecutive years from 1965-1969, and Janesville Women's City Champion in 1980. One of her most impressive accomplishments was getting a hole in one on consecutive days in the same tournament as reported in Sports Illustrated Magazine.
She is survived by her three children: Thomas P. (Kathleen) Farley of Pewaukee, Deborah F. (Jeffrey) Eaves of Nashotah, and David J. (Christine) Farley of Hartland, WI; eight grandchildren: Jessica, Patrick, Megan(Katsnelson), Courtney and Bridget Farley, and Jack, Michael and Elizabeth Eaves; and five great-grandchildren. She is further survived by sister-in-law, Mary Farley of Janesville.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held, followed by Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville. Memorials may be made to Saint Mary's Endowment in Janesville, Kirkland Crossings Presbyterian Homes in Pewaukee, or charity of your choice.
We want to thank the outstanding staff at Kirkland Crossings in Pewaukee for their dedication, compassion and care of Donna while she lived there. For online condolences, obituary and registry: www.churchandchapel.com