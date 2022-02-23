Elkhorn, WI - Donna Earleen Ames, 88, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away at her home on the family farm on February 15, 2022. She was born on November 29, 1933 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of the late Emery and Eva (Erickson) Miller. Donna was united in marriage with John "Jack" Ames on April 20, 1960 in Clinton, WI. Donna worked for many years at Lakeland Hospital as a Registered Nurse in the Obstetrics department. Donna volunteered at the Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, and was a part of the Senior Golf League. She enjoyed baking treats for family and friends. She also loved gardening, bird watching, and spending time with her dog, Ginger. Donna was a devoted and loving Mother and Grandmother.
Donna is survived by her two children John (Marisol) Ames and Dr. Mary (Dr. Tom Wigton) Ames; her eight grandchildren, Eduardo Castro, Grace Ames, Lauren Wigton, Olivia Castro, Anamaria Castro, Emily Ames, Jack Castro, and John Donald Ames, further survived by her brother Earl (Ann) Miller of South Beloit, Illinois. Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jack Ames.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at North Geneva Cemetery. An Online guest book is available at https://www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes of Elkhorn, WI, is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Ames as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
