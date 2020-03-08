October 6, 1939 - February 20, 2020

Bernalillo, NM -- Donna C. Vohs, 80, of Bernalillo, NM passed away February 20, 2020. She was born in Janesville, WI, on October 6, 1939, the daughter of Donald and Vaureen (Priest) Curtis. She graduated from Janesville High School. After high school, she was employed as a secretary for Parker Pen and Blackhawk Technical College. She met and married her husband William while at Parker Pen. While living in Janesville, Donna taught dog training classes on behalf of the Rock County Humane Society for 26 years. In 2008, she retired to New Mexico.

She is survived by her husband William; three sisters-in-law: Maureen Curtis of Rockford, IL, Joyce Krauss of Waunakee, WI, and Janet Kerr of Sharon, WI; a brother-in-law, Mark Vohs of Janesville, WI; and a nephew, Jeremy Curtis of Occidental, CA.