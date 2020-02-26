Donella "Donnie" Groleau

June 25, 1925 - February 24, 2020

Clinton, WI -- On Monday, February 24, 2020, our loving and gentle mother passed away at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton, WI. Donella "Donnie" June Ross Groleau was born June 2, 1925 to the late Walter and Gladys (LaBumbard) Johnson in Gladstone, MI. She married William Ross on January 4, 1947 in Rockford, IL. He preceded her in death on April 8, 1993. She was a gentle woman and yet a very strong woman. As the oldest girl, she helped her mother with her siblings; went back to school for her GED and drivers license at the age of 60! Donnie was a charter member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Clinton. She was active in DAV, the Purple Hearts, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Clinton Senior Center. Donnie married Rosario "IO" Groleau on January 14, 1995. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2008. She enjoyed crafting, cake decorating and playing bingo. Donnie was a "Rosie the Riveter" during the war effort, and enjoyed a Vets Roll trip to Washington D.C. in 2012.

Donnie is survived by her three children: Pamela (Terry) Strom of Clinton, Robert (Melody) Ross of Oregon State and Kathryn Miller of Janesville; seven grandchildren: Jeremy (Jennifer) Ross, Thomas (Tanya Taylor) Strom, Kate (Lyle) Hiorns, Lisa Miller, Daniel Miller, Jake (Amy) Ross and Will (Roxanne) Ross; eleven great-grandchildren; and two special great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her step daughter, Connie (Bill) Hardwick of Rapid River, MI; and many step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two sons, David Ross and Michael Ross; two grandsons, Alan Terry Strom and Corbin Ross; and her nine siblings.

Donnie's Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 29, 2020 in ST. STEPHEN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 716 Shular Lane, Clinton with Msrg. Daniel Ganshert officiating. Friends will be received on Friday in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway Beloit from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday in the Church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial will be private at Fernwood Cemetery in Gladstone, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Catholic Church or Vets Roll. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, www.brianmarkfh.com.

The family would like to thank Willowick for the care they gave our Mom the last four years

