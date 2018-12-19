January 5, 1930 - December 16, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Donald W. Streicher, age 88, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away early Sunday morning, December 16, 2018, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, with his children by his side. He was born January 5, 1930 in Kewanee, IL, the son of the late William P. and Edythe J. (Johnson) Streicher. He attended school in Kewanee, and then attended and graduated from Madison Business College with his Associate's Degree in Business. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Korean Conflict. On January 21, 1956, he married the former Ellinor M. Daege. She preceded him in death on October 13, 2016. Don worked for over 33 years as a cost accountant for General Motors Corp. until his retirement. He was a longtime faithful member of St. William's Catholic Church, where he served his parish as an usher. He and Ellinor were former members of the Janesville Swingin' Squares, and enjoyed working as a volunteer at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #197, and had attained the standing of a Fellow. He enjoyed golfing, playing card games, and outdoor sports. He had traveled extensively, internationally, and to all 50 states.
He is survived by his three children: Rhonda (Kim) Gackstatter, of Littlerock, CA, Kurt (Vickie) Streicher, of Bettendorf, IA, and Sarah (Bradley) Morrison, of Liberty, MO; his six grandchildren: Valerie Marie, of Danville, AL, Heather (Christopher) Dorr, of Davenport, IA, Kyle Streicher, of Minneapolis, MN, Andrew (Emily) Morrison, of Kenosha, WI, Travis (Rebekah) Morrison, of Kansas City, MO, and Austin Morrison, of Liberty, MO; his four great-grandchildren: Layla, Abbey, and Ellie Staggs, of Danville, AL, and Benjamin Dorr, of Davenport, IA; his brother, William Streicher, of Tomahawk, WI; and by nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers: Melvin, Darrell, and David Streicher.
Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018 at ST. WILLIAM'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 456 N. Arch St., with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Burial with Full Military Rites accorded by the V.F.W. Kienow-Hilt Post 1621 will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444
Don's family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff of Agrace Hospice for their care, concern, and support shown to them and Don during his final days.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse