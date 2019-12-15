Donald W. Luedtke

February 19, 1929 - December 12, 2019

Janesville -- Donald W. Luedtke, age 90, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born in Janesville on February 19, 1929, the son of Carl and Gertrude (Luedtke) Kotwitz. After his mother's passing he was adopted and raised by his grandparents, August and Elise (Rouch) Luedtke. He served his country in the Navy. Donald married Kathryn E. Tobin on September 1, 1951, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He worked for Art Lorentzen Tile for many years, then was a self-employed tile setter for 25 years. He was an avid outdoors man and a wonderful family man. He built 4 homes, doing most of the work himself.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn; 3 children: Kevin Luedtke, Keith (Stephanie) Luedtke, and Dean Luedtke; 3 grandchildren: Kenton, Kyle, and Wade; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 PM, noon, until the time of service on Tuesday at the Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Service information

Dec 17
Visitation
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
12:00PM-1:00PM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
210 S. Ringold St.
Janesville, WI 53545
Dec 17
Service
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
1:00PM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
210 S. Ringold St.
Janesville, WI 53545
