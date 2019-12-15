February 19, 1929 - December 12, 2019

Janesville -- Donald W. Luedtke, age 90, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born in Janesville on February 19, 1929, the son of Carl and Gertrude (Luedtke) Kotwitz. After his mother's passing he was adopted and raised by his grandparents, August and Elise (Rouch) Luedtke. He served his country in the Navy. Donald married Kathryn E. Tobin on September 1, 1951, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He worked for Art Lorentzen Tile for many years, then was a self-employed tile setter for 25 years. He was an avid outdoors man and a wonderful family man. He built 4 homes, doing most of the work himself.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn; 3 children: Kevin Luedtke, Keith (Stephanie) Luedtke, and Dean Luedtke; 3 grandchildren: Kenton, Kyle, and Wade; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 PM, noon, until the time of service on Tuesday at the Church.