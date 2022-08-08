Donald W Larson

Evansville, WI - Donald "Butch" Larson, 72, of Evansville, WI died unexpectedly Friday Aug 5th, 2022. He was born in Madison, WI to Don & Virginia Larson and graduated from Evansville High School in 1968. Don married Joanne Franks in 1971. He spent his whole life farming and loved feeding his cows until he retired in 2012. Don faithfully enjoyed serving his church for many years with the youth and as a deacon. He found a passion for woodworking and enjoyed making shelves and custom projects, including selling them at craft shows and barn sales. Don & Joanne loved watching NASCAR and going to local races. They also developed a love of camping/RV'ing and snowbirding in the winter. He loved playing games with his kids and grandkids and was always ready to have someone play with him. Donald is survived by his loving wife: Joanne, daughter: Sheri Eakins (Matt), son: Rob Larson (Taya), grandchildren: Nadia & Mason Eakins, Brinley Larson, Sisters: Kathy Brandenburg & Lori Koch (Dan), brothers: Ed Larson (Barb) & Mike Larson (Mariah), many beloved nieces & nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents: Don & Virginia Larson and brother, Ricky Larson.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Carbone Cancer Center, UW Madison. Funeral services will be held at 1000 am Wednesday August 10, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville with Pastor Jason Eddy officiating. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 pm-7:00 pm Tuesday August 9, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville is assisting the family.
