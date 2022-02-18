Janesville, WI - Donald W. "Don" DeWitt, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Agrace Hospice. He was born in Janesville on June 30, 1934, the son of Walen and Doris (Smith) DeWitt. He married Donna Almon on April 7, 1979, at Clinton Presbyterian Church. Don retired from General Motors in 1984. He was a longtime member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church where he was an usher. He loved coaching, especially basketball for high school and St. John Vianney. Don enjoyed giving of his time and sharing his faith with others. He volunteered at the SJV food pantry, dressed up as Santa Clause for many events for Rock County Human Services, and gave faith filled talks once a month in a men's group. He was an avid Badger and Packer fan, he even had season tickets to the Badgers. He was an avid member of the Racquetball Community (JAC) where he was known as "The Morning Pro" and "Cheetah". He enjoyed camping and meeting new people at the campgrounds, often camping at Trout Lake at Boulder Junction. Don liked the casinos and playing the slots in Vegas, Dubuque, and the Dells. He was always active, a fan of all sports. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Donna; 5 children: Jeff (Deb) DeWitt, Mary (Mark) Sonneborn, David DeWitt, Kasey DeWitt, and Rick DeWitt; 10 grandchildren: Ben (Melissa), Bri (Mike), Emily, Nora, Sascha, Phoenyx (Emma), Saphron, Amanda (Wayne), Alan, and Camille; 2 great grandchildren, Brandt and Axel; sister, Phyllis Homan; sister in law, Pat Almon; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Wyman DeWitt, Marlene Olson, and Ron DeWitt.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the CHURCH. A Celebration of Life will be held at Nelson Family Farms 8842 W Plymouth Church Rd, Orfordville, WI 53576 on Saturday, June 25, 2022, beginning at 4:00 p.m. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Thank you for the love and care that they have shown to Don and his family for the last year.
