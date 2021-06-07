September 9, 1929 - May 31, 2021
Janesville, WI - Donald W. Dean, age 91, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Don was born in Janesville on September 9, 1929, the son of Lawrence and Ida (Domholdt) Dean. He attended Orfordville High School and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1945, serving in Japan. After his service, he worked for 40 years at Warner Electric, retiring in 1988. In retirement Don enjoyed working around his house, working on his cars, metal detecting, and taking drives with his dog.
Don is survived by his 5 children: Randall (Lois) Dean, Teri (Kevin Mauldin) Pinto, Sheryl (Steve) Hahn, Angela (Chris) Lathwell, and Chrysann Dean; 7 grandchildren: Craig, Genny, Nick, Andrew, Alex, Ben, and Jack; 3 great grandchildren: Parker, Breckyn, and Liam; many nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. Don also enjoyed the friendship of several close neighbors who checked in on him late in life and allowed him to live independently throughout. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Donna Doherty.
A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park in Janesville, with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.