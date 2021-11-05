October 7, 1944 - October 29, 2021
Janesville, WI - Donald Thornton, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on October 7, 1944, the son of Paul and Doris (Kutzke) Thornton. Don graduated from Evansville High School and he attended the University of Wisconsin. Don began his career at General Motors, but in1967, he was drafted by the Army during the Vietnam War. After the army he returned to GM and worked in the Traffic and Material Department. While working at GM he earned his Business Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Don retired in 2002 from GM as the Director of Transportation. Later, Harley Davidson reached out to him to consult in their Logistics Department. Don was an active member of the Janesville Athletic Club (JAC) for over 35 years. Staying active was very important to him and the Staff/Members at JAC were a big part of his life and so was Football! He attended UW Badger Football games for many years. Don also took great pride in maintaining a pristine lawn and just being outside, soaking up the Sun!
Don met Janet Schultz (Edgerton) in 1986. They built a home in Janesville. Don and Janet spent vacation time in Florida, Bahamas and Mexico. Don and Janet shared a deep love for their Black Labs, Gertie and Ellie Mae. He was adored by Janet's parents, Paul "Popsie" and Maxine Schultz and their family, relatives and friends. Over the years, he enjoyed listening to "Popsie's" jokes and stories about the people from Edgerton.
Don is survived by his wonderful family: daughter, Amy (Ryan Clark) Eckert; son, Eric (Cheryl) Thornton; their mother, Sue Thornton-Gray; 6 grandchildren: Allie (Greg) Patten, Maggie (Chris Olson) Eckert, Olivia Eckert, Eli Eckert, Alexa (Nick) Schieldt, and Leah Thornton; 2 great grandchildren, Bentley Patten and Rylee Patten; 4 siblings: Jack Thornton, Beverly Thompson, Sheryl (Jim) Fahey, and Ron (Tina) Thornton; in-laws, Marlyn Thornton and Velda Thornton. Don is also survived by his lifelong companion, Janet Schultz; her siblings: Suzanne Fosdal, Jeffrey (Carrie) Schultz, and David (Susan) Schultz; Janet's niece and nephews, Paula Fosdal, Lane Fosdal, and Tony, Nick, Jason, and Ryan Schultz. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Jim Thornton and Wayne Thornton; in-laws, Betty Thornton and Norm Thompson; and nephews, Rick Thompson and John Wood.
Private family services will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.