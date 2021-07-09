March 10, 1956 - June 25, 2021
Janesville, WI - Donald Scott Miles, age 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Janesville on June 25, 2021, due to complications from ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Scott was born on March 10, 1956, in Elkhorn. He was the fifth of eight children born to Donald L. and Jane E. (Rosser) Miles. He enjoyed a commonly good childhood with loving parents, brothers, and sisters. Living at Delavan Lake he learned to swim, ride a bike, play baseball and football, as well as many other activities.
Scott excelled in sports at D.D.H.S; he graduated in 1974. Soon after high school, he would marry his high school sweetheart, Ann. In 1975, they moved to Colorado. Scott had enlisted in the Army and was stationed there for three years. He was an infantryman with the fourth division. After the service, he was a member of the American Legion in Fort Atkinson along with his brothers.
Scott and Ann had two children, Daniel and Tara. They moved back to Wisconsin where Scott was employed at Owen Vending and Dean Foods. An injury on the job would cause an early retirement.
Scott was an avid fan of the Cubs, Packers, and Badgers. He was an accomplished horseshoe player and had his own league at his house. He would head up the famous Miles family "shoot-out" for 30 years. The family had fun playing the game that Scott loved so much.
Scott was outgoing. He was always willing to help people in need. A kind and compassionate man, he often initiated conversation with people he didn't know. At Deano's Bar he would be famously known as "Smiles". All of his many friends there knew that when Smiles came in, the fun would start!
Scott loved his dog "Sir Lambeau of Wrigley". He was Scott's loving companion through good and bad to the end.
Scott leaves behind his children, Daniel and Tara; grandchildren: Meghan, Kimberly, and Miles; mother, Jane; brothers: Richard, Roy, and Tim; sisters: Donna, Patti, Terri, and Amy; and many other family members and friends.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 17, 2021, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Please wear your Packers, Badgers, or Cubs attire. A family farewell with military honors will take place at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to your local humane society, Agrace of Janesville, or a veterans' care facility. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank the V.A. Hospitals and Clinics, Agrace Hospice, and all the caregivers helping Scott during his long illness. A thank you also to Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory of Janesville for their help and concern.
Scott will be forever in our memories.