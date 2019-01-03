September 1, 1945 - January 2, 2019

Sharon Township, WI -- Donald Roy Thurnau passed away on January 2, 2019 at his home in Sharon Township. He was born September 1, 1945 in Palatine, IL, to Edwin H. and Olive (Hogrewe) Thurnau. Donald was a lifetime farmer and avid baseball fan, starting our as a Cub fan and then a Milwaukee Braves fan, continuing his allegiance when they moved to Atlanta.

He is survived by his wife, Lorie Ann (Dykstra), whom he married on February 26, 1983 at Triune Lutheran in Sharon Township; his two sons, David (Elizabeth) Thurnau and Erik Thurnau; his brother, Edwin (Edith) Thurnau; three sisters: Arlene (Erwin) Kemnitz, Shirley (Harold) Miller, and Nancy (Paul) Zabel; as well as many nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI from 12 p.m. to the time of prayers at 2 p.m. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171

