December 24, 1937 - January 25, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Donald Robert Schneeberger was born December 24, 1937 to Hans, Sr. and Helen (Elmer) Schneeberger, and farmed in the Evansville area for many years. He left this earth, without his family by his side, on January 25, 2020. Please let it not go unnoticed that he was a kind man. A gentle man. A man that was emotionally scarred, heartbroken and lost after the death of his ONE true love that he shared 25 years of marriage and happily fathered 7 children with. Don married Dorothy Tollefson of Edgerton, WI on April 10, 1965, at Cooksville Lutheran Church. The wedding was attended by 250 guests. The breathtaking bride wore a beautiful Chantilly lace dress that was later worn by her 3rd daughter at her wedding in which her mother joined her in spirit and the deceased spoken of here - showed up at, but left before the ceremony began.
His children have survived somewhat of a hard life after the premature death of their mother and the sudden soon after absence of this man being spoken of here, who are AMAZING people... Please don't judge Don for his actions.
He's survived by his children: Sally Jo "Sadie" (Rick Lou) Schneeberger, and her son Zach McDonough; Sandra Kay "Sandy/Sam" Schneeberger; Stacy Ann ("Sis" - just as her mom was referred to by her own siblings) (Tom Strahota, Jr) Strahota, and their daughter, Madison Strahota; Steven Lee "Bud" (Jasmine Eckhoff) Schneeberger, and their daughters: Annalyse, Aryana, Acelyn and Rylee Schneeberger. He was predeceased by his one and only TRUE love, wife of 25 years, Dorothy Tollefson Schneeberger (died: June 29, 1990); infant twin sons, Keith Allen and Kevin Lee Schneeberger, and infant son (Stacy's twin); grandsons, Jacob William Schneeberger (died: December 1992), and Sebastian Thomas "Lil Marv" Strahota (died September 2011).
We will not let it go unnoticed the help of our small community and the many wonderful people that filled the voids as these children were finished being raised by others... Thank you EVERYONE! For the shoulders to cry and lean on, the emotional, and financial support; the help when we needed and the kicks in butt when we needed it. It will all NEVER ever be forgotten.
The younger two of the four children were NOT placed into foster care because they were "naughty" (which - at times OF COURSE - they BOTH were); they we were placed into custody for lack of care, on your part, after the premature death of our wonderful, caring and oh so nurturing mother. It's hard to know what you thought... Maybe you thought you were doing right by us - by placing us there as you could not do for us what we needed; although to the children that were ripped from their home - it felt so much like being unwanted, and abandoned or, if you will - dropped/quit, like a bad habit. You went on, at a rapid pace - maybe to stifle your grief and never quite endured ours; we got taken away and brought back to say goodbye the final time in the back of a social worker's car while being watched like a sad puppy from a window as tears fell from the eyes of Sandy .... Yet we strived.... Thrived.
Thank you to the MANY wonderful people that helped ALL four of the Schneeberger kids out... You all know who you are. Even though Don never mentioned it - he appreciated y'all raising his kids when he either A) chose not to OR B) truly was unable. As time passes.... Wounds heal - but scars appear.... And they remain for life.
Dad.... we remember our farm life - we remember tractor rides; hide and seek on the round bales; going to see the new pigs at birth down at Grandma Anna Mae's; we remember you making fresh cut french fries while we waited patiently (not really) at the table in our farm HOME in Magnolia, our other farm home that was half farm half city on Walker Street (both of which 'the house that built me'); going fishing with you and my little brother with cane poles; so much of that has made me / us, who we are - and for THAT, we appreciate the part of our journey you did share with us; we will not be embittered by the rest of the story; if you tried, if you never did, at this point.... It IS what it IS ~ Go rest high on that mountain. Please know we have forgiven you, but we will never forget... ANY of it. Happy trails, so long and we'll see ya on the other side... Or we won't. We each choose our own path, make our bed and lay on it.