April 23, 1922 - May 16, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Donald Robert Farberg, age 97, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Evansville Manor. He was born on April 23, 1922, in Milton, WI, the son of Christian and Martha (Berg) Farberg. Don married Charlene Koepp on December 12, 1945, at the Cooksville Lutheran Church and she preceded him in death on March 7, 1998. He farmed for sixteen years before going to work for General Motors in Janesville, from 1955 until his retirement in 1987. He was a member of Cooksville Lutheran Church. where he served on the church council, and was a member of U.A.W. Local 95 Union. Don enjoyed music, singing and especially going for rides to keep up on what was going on in the city, and making sure the Mayor was doing his job. He was always smiling, and loved to carry on a conversation with everyone. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Ted (Mary), David (Kristeen), Gary, Scott, Kathie (Joel) Gunn, and Wendy (Fred) Winger, all of Janesville; grandchildren: Christian (Brenda Carson) Farberg, Mark (Shelby) Farberg, Phillip (Diane Perry) Farberg, Donna (Brad Huse) Gunn, Joel (Anne) Gunn, Lynne (Derrick) Tilus, Adam (Carol) Winger, Rebekah (Travis) Morrison, Paige (Adam Schulz) Winger; great-grandchildren: Aaron, Easton, Matthew, Brooklyn, Landyn, Analise, Charlotte, Sawyer, Dominic, Gavin, Steven, and Finn; sisters-in-law, Janet Neuenschwander, Carol Golz; several nieces; nephews; and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; infant daughter, Donna Marie; grandson, Chad Farberg; daughter-in-law, Therese Farberg; three brothers: John, Marlowe, and Christian, Jr.; and twin sister, Doris Keehn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Cooksville Lutheran Church in Cooksville, with Reverend Karla Brekke officiating. Burial will follow in Cooksville Cemetery Porter Township. A visitation will held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Church. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

Thank you to the staff at the Evansville Manor especially Barb Buttchen, Diana Crans and Karen Berger and Agrace HospiceCare.