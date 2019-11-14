April 27, 1939 - November 11, 2019

Burlington, WI -- Donald Richard Kayser, 80, of Burlington, WI, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. He was born April 27, 1939 in Burlington, WI, the son of the late Walter H. and Ruth U. (Burt) Kayser. He was united in marriage to Karen L. Forrest on July 1, 1961 in Shirland, IL. Don farmed in Spring Prairie, WI for many years, while also working as an International Harvester mechanic, salesman and parts manager at Otter Sales and Service of Burlington, WI, Johnson Tractor & Equipment of Janesville, WI and then at Triebold Equipment of Whitewater WI. He retired in 2009. Don attended Como Community Church of Lake Geneva, WI, was a former 4-H leader for over 20 years, and served on the boards for Hickory Grove Cemetery and the Spring Prairie United Methodist Church. Don was an avid collector of Farmall and Cub Cadet Tractors and belonged to the International Harvester Collectors Wisconsin Chapter #4. He was a lifelong Cubs fan, and generously gave his time to helping neighbors, friends and family. Don was a quiet and gentle man who was deeply devoted to his wife and his family.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen, three children: Daniel (Mary Ann Kwiatkowski) Kayser of Lemont, IL, Paul (Joann) Kayser of Appleton, WI and Sally (Jeffrey) Hennings of Slinger, WI; six grandchildren: Alexander (Lauren) Kayser, Austin and Ethan Kayser, Brittany (David) Gust, Stephanie and Ryan Kirn; three great-grandchildren: Liam and Henry Gust and Simon Kayser; and by his five siblings: Rosemarie (Edward) Enright of Elkhorn, WI, Betty Forrest of Clinton, WI, Alvin (Barb) Kayser of Milton, WI, Raymond (Jeanine) Kayser and Laverne (Ken) Aldrich, all of Elkhorn, WI; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Robert and Roger; one sister, Donna Hertel; and his brother-in-law, Fred Forrest. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva, WI with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in the Town of Spring Prairie, WI. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI and at church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.