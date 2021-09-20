Donald R. Birschbach

June 10, 1936 - September 13, 2021
Janesville, WI - Donald "Don" R. Birschbach, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on September 13, 2021. Don was born on June 10, 1936 in Fond Du Lac after twin brother David to parents Laverne (Totz) & Edwin A. Birschbach. The family moved to Monroe, WI in 1939 with Edwin and Laverne taking positions as engineer and nurse, respectively, at the new St. Claire Hospital. Don graduated from Monroe High School in 1954 and was drafted into the Army in 1955. He served at Fort Bragg and Fort Drum until 1957, followed by a year in the Army Reserves. On June 6, 1959, Don married Carolee R. Adams of Platteville, WI. Don worked one year for United Telephone of Monroe and 35 years for WP&L - Alliant Energy in the stores and service departments and held union positions with IBEW 965, retiring in 1994, and remaining active in the retirees club. In retirement, Don held part-time positions driving school buses and providing maintenance for Hospice Care.
Above all, Don put family first and took pride in doing quality work, whether it was his work for WP&L or the many projects he managed around the house. Don and Carol dedicated their lives to creating memories for their children. St. Mary's School/Parish was at the center of many family activities. Don took a very active role in just about every organization he and the family were involved in. He was a Webelos den master for his sons in scouting and a member at St. Mary's School/Parish since 1960 where he sat on the school board and the church council.
Don loved family outdoor activities such as water skiing and camping vacations throughout the Midwest and beyond, often at historic sites to understand the culture of the destinations. In 1963 Don & Carol joined the Swinging Squares square dancing group and were officers for several years, spending weekends camping with fellow square dancers and their families who have been incredible friends to this day and were the joy of Don's life. Along with activities such as hobby trains/shows with Don's twin brother Dave and his family. One of the most memorable activities being the annual August vacation with Dave's family that included Don's parents at the Stauffacher retreat on White Lake east of Montello, WI.
Later in life, Don and Carol loved traveling with others, spending time in many states and many countries. He also enjoyed golfing with friends and family. He loved attending the activities of his children and grandchildren. He had a commitment to family and friends and staying connected with relatives continued until his passing.
Don is survived by his Wife, Carolee of 62 years, and his three children and their families. Son, Brian and Karen (Knaus) and their children Joseph and Lauren; Son, Jon and Donna (Robert) and their sons Evan and Kane; and Daughter, Lori and Erik Hanewold and their daughters Shelby (fiancé Brett Deakin) and Stephanie. Don is also survived by his twin brother Dave and his wife Donna of Beaver Dam, WI, there 4 children, and many other relatives in the Mt. Calvary, WI area and the Holyland, WI area with a rich Birschbach history.
The family would like to thank all of his caregivers from Agrace Hospice Care. The children would also like to thank their mother who was their father's tireless caregiver.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11am on Friday Sept. 24, 2021 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 313 East Wall Street, Janesville, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30am until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial contributions to be sent to Agrace Hospice Care (https://www.agrace.org/ ) or Rock County Cancer Coalition (https://rockcountycancercoalition.org/ ).