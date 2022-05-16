Donald P. "Don" Mullikin

Janesville, WI - Donald "Don" P. Mullikin, 79, passed away at home Thursday morning, May 12, 2022. He was born August 2, 1942 in Prairie du Chien, WI to the late Joseph L. and Lorraine E. (Lang) Mullikin. On July 20, 1979, Don married Kathy Dutcher in Janesville, WI. He worked for GM for 35 years, retiring in 1999.
Don was a member of the UAW Local 95, and Loyal Order of Moose. He enjoyed volunteering with the Edgerton Lions Club and he loved hunting, camping, fishing, playing darts, cooking, and attending meat raffles. Other things he enjoyed were going on cruises and being an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and New York Yankees. Don really made sure he found time to spend with his family.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Mullikin of Janesville; four children: Lisa (Bob) Klocke of Lancaster, Donald (Kristine) Mullikin Jr of Janesville; Brenda (Ben) Davies of McGregor, IA and Jennifer (Cortez) Heywood of Janesville; 11 grandchildren: Kyle, Kayla (Ben), Brittany (John), Chrystal (Jeremy), Dylan, Ashley (Paul), Bobbi (Terre), Samantha, Kimaya, CJ, and Khaalela; eight great grandchildren; four sisters: Sandy (Ray) Rogers of Mount Hope, Debbie (Bruce) Salmon of Wauzeka, Nadine (Pat) Burns of Janesville, and Charlene Thermes of Scottsdale, AZ; four brothers: Mike Mullikin, Tom Mullikin both of Wauzeka, Bernie Mullikin, and Dick (Sally) Maruna both of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lorraine; and two brothers Larry Mullikin and Robert Maruna.
A Funeral Mass for Don will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 711 E. Main St, Wauzeka, WI with Very Rev. Rajendran Anandan. A visitation will begin on Tuesday, May 17, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville and then again on Wednesday, from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at church in Wauzeka. Burial will follow in the Wauzeka Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Mullikin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
