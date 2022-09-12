Donald P. Cox

July 3, 1936 - September 3, 2022 Mountain Home, AR - Donald P. Cox, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. Don was born July 3, 1936, in Janesville, WI, to Joseph H. and Gertrude L. (Heller) Cox. He married Mary Ann Gsell on June 2, 1956. Don worked with his cousin, Bob Hansen, for many years building and remodeling several homes in the Janesville area. In 1961 he joined the Janesville Police Department, and retired as a Lieutenant in 1990. Don and Mary Ann relocated from Milton, WI, to Arkansas to enjoy fishing, golfing and the milder winters. They made many fall trips to South Dakota, to help friends with harvesting. Don was an excellent woodworker, and gifted family and many friends with beautiful rocking chairs, grandfather clocks, and other lovely items. Don learned the art of caning chairs from his uncle, and donated several caned rockers. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mountain Home. Don volunteered extensively for his church and hospice, and served many years on the local Water Board.

Don is survived by his sister, Carol Hurley; cousin, Ruth (Lewis) Martin; a nephew and several nieces; and many great-nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Kim; brother, George; and cousin, Robert Hansen.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.