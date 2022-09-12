July 3, 1936 - September 3, 2022 Mountain Home, AR - Donald P. Cox, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. Don was born July 3, 1936, in Janesville, WI, to Joseph H. and Gertrude L. (Heller) Cox. He married Mary Ann Gsell on June 2, 1956. Don worked with his cousin, Bob Hansen, for many years building and remodeling several homes in the Janesville area. In 1961 he joined the Janesville Police Department, and retired as a Lieutenant in 1990. Don and Mary Ann relocated from Milton, WI, to Arkansas to enjoy fishing, golfing and the milder winters. They made many fall trips to South Dakota, to help friends with harvesting. Don was an excellent woodworker, and gifted family and many friends with beautiful rocking chairs, grandfather clocks, and other lovely items. Don learned the art of caning chairs from his uncle, and donated several caned rockers. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mountain Home. Don volunteered extensively for his church and hospice, and served many years on the local Water Board.
Don is survived by his sister, Carol Hurley; cousin, Ruth (Lewis) Martin; a nephew and several nieces; and many great-nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Kim; brother, George; and cousin, Robert Hansen.
Don’s family extends heartfelt gratitude to his dear friend, and “adopted” daughter, Sharon Fabich and her family for all of their love and care.
Celebration of life service will be at First United Methodist Church in Mountain Home on September 24, 2022 at 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Mountain Home, AR; or to Hospice of the Ozarks, Mountain Home.
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Mountain Home, AR, is assisting the family.
