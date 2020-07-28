October 26, 1934 - April 19, 2020
Dalavan, WI -- Donald O. Felten, 85 of Delavan, WI, died Sunday April 19, 2020 at his home. He was born October 26, 1934 in Maquoketa, IA, the son of the late Herman and Helen (Walrod) Felten. Don served in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Betty Lou Schmidt on August 24, 1957 in Milwaukee, WI. Don was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Elkhorn. Don worked at Oak Manufacturing, and later owned and operated Felten Electric. Don volunteered for many years at the Elkhorn Food Pantry. He was a 4-H leader with Elkhorn 4-H for woodworking and electricity. He was a member of the Limber Timbers Square Dance Club. Don was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty; three children: Pamela (Gary) Oliversen of Menomonee Falls, WI, Peggy (Neil) Watson of Elkhorn, and Paula (Paul) Helfrecht of Batavia, IL, five grandchildren: Brent Oliversen, Tyler (Makensie) Watson and Troy (Kaylin Bauer) Watson, Benjamin and Brian Helfrecht; two great-granddaughters, Khloe and Elise Watson; and a brother, Rex Felten. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jordan Oliversen; and four siblings: Leila Orr, Donna Stickley, Bill Felten and Lyle Felten.
A Celebration of Don's Life will be held at date to be determined. Online guest book is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Felten Family.