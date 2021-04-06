January 26, 1957 - March 30, 2021
Janesville, WI - Donald Mullis, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Elkhorn on January 26, 1957, the son of Robert and Doris (Kuhnke) Mullis. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Donald married Crystal Rentin on January 25, 2003. He was a member of the Walco Camping Group, he loved traveling with them and spending time with family and friends, one of his favorite campgrounds was in Winnebago. In his free time Donald enjoyed going to the casinos and playing the slots. He was an avid deer hunter.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Crystal; 4 children: Christopher Mullis, Theresa Mullis, Lee (Jean) Matthews, and Jayde Matthews; many grandchildren; 4 siblings: Art (Sue) Mullis, Bob (Lynn) Mullis, Kathy (Carlos) Lemus, and Karen Brunner; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren, Theresa Angelica and Luis Angel; and sister, Vicky Wegner.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com