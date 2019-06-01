January 4, 1995 - May 29, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Donald Matthew Newman, age 24, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. Donald was born on January 4, 1995 in Elkhorn, WI. He graduated from Elkhorn High School and worked on the family farm, Whispering Oats Farm, which he dearly loved.

Donald is survived by his mother, Kathleen Ter Maat Schumacher; father, Kenneth "Otis" Newman; brother, Paul Newman; Auntie, Lorraine Newman; many other relatives; and an amazing number of friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Donald on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth Street, Elkhorn, WI. After mass, there will be a gathering of family and friends at the Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn is assisting Donald's family.

The essence of Donald's being was his kind heart which will never stop beating, and will forever be his legacy. Rest in peace little brother, beloved son, and nephew.

"We loved you with all of our hearts and don't know how we are going to live without you. You will always be a part of all that we are and we will love you forever."