Donald Marvin Haney

March 9, 1945 - September 1, 2022

Janesville, WI - Donald Marvin Haney, age 77, passed away at SSM Health in Madison, WI on Thursday, September 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Don was born on March 9, 1945 in Prairie Grove, AR, the son of Marvin Haney and Mary Ann Haney. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1963. On June 13, 1964, he married Roberta Sue Smith. They lived in Lawton, OK for two years, then moved to Janesville, WI in 1966 where he remained and raised his family. Don started working for General Motors in 1966, holding various positions, until he retired in 2009.

