Janesville, WI - Donald Marvin Haney, age 77, passed away at SSM Health in Madison, WI on Thursday, September 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Don was born on March 9, 1945 in Prairie Grove, AR, the son of Marvin Haney and Mary Ann Haney. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1963. On June 13, 1964, he married Roberta Sue Smith. They lived in Lawton, OK for two years, then moved to Janesville, WI in 1966 where he remained and raised his family. Don started working for General Motors in 1966, holding various positions, until he retired in 2009.
Don enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed anything to do with motor sports, going to cars shows or drag races, and snowmobiling with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; his sons, Sean Haney (Cynthia Meusling) and Heath Haney (Megan Haney); his grandchildren: Tyler, Mason, and Morgan; and two sisters, Cheryl Enko and Michelle Forducey.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the Elks Lodge 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville, WI For online condolences please visit https://www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
