Edgerton, WI -- Donald M. Ellingson, age 89, of Edgerton, died Friday June 28, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. He was born in Edgerton on November 8, 1929, the son of Adolph and Laura "Minnie" (Christenson) Ellingson. He attended grade school in Indianford, and graduated from Edgerton High School where he was captain of the football team in 1947. He married Charlotte V. Jensen on December 8, 1956 at Central Lutheran Church. Don worked at the Edgerton Motor Company and the Tobacco City Oil Company until 1970, when he purchased both companies. He ran the Edgerton Motor Company until 1989, and the Tobacco City Oil Company until his retirement in 1992. He was an active member of the Edgerton Lions Club for over 50 years. He was also a member for over 60 years in both the Edgerton Towne Country Club, and the Edgerton Masonic Lodge. Upon his death, he was the longest-serving usher for the Central Lutheran Church. He loved storytelling, golfing, cars, and coin collecting.

Don is survived by his wife, Charlotte; three children: Thomas Ellingson of Beloit, Justine (Matt) Reckard of Edgerton, and Douglas (Dena) of Fox Point; seven grandchildren: David, Ryan (Tara), Zach (Amber), Josh (Leslie), Rianne, Alex, and Isaac; four great grandchildren: Adam, Logan, Riley, and Lexi; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings: Clifford and Francis Ellingson, and Bernice Trunkhill.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday July 5, 2019, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) in Edgerton. Rev. Erik Jelinek will preside, and burial will follow in Jenson Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Don's name may be made to either the Central Lutheran Church, or the Edgerton Lions Club. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com