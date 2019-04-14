Donald M. Cockfield

May 3, 1934 - April 10, 2019

Chippewa Falls, WI -- Donald M. Cockfield, 84, passed away April 10, 2019, at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, Chippewa Falls, WI. He was born May 3, 1934 in Janesville, WI to Donald M. and Margaret (Bothun) Cockfield. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1952. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI and graduated with a degree in Economics and Finance in Feb. 1958. He married Louise Nielsen Feb. 8, 1958 at Cargill Methodist Church in Janesville. Don was an agent for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, until he went to work in the accounting department of Chevrolet Janesville in 1959. In 1961, he became a State Bank Examiner in Southern Wisconsin. They moved to Woodruff, WI in 1963, where he worked at the Woodruff State Bank. While in Woodruff, he was active in the Methodist church in Minocqua, and was a member of the Woodruff Volunteer Fire Dept. They moved to Chippewa Falls in the Fall of 1967 and he joined the First National Bank. He was an officer of the bank for eight years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, and The Chippewa Falls Lions Club. In 1975, he joined the Dick Cable General Agency of The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Eau Claire. He managed the agency staff and helped the sales agents become successful business people. Don loved spending time with his family and friends, being outdoors fishing, walking, bike riding, sailing and hunting. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He believed the best way to have a friend was to be one.

Don is survived by his daughter, Ruthann Woods of Colorado; his sister, Susan (David) Cress; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Cockfield of Janesville, WI; and three grandsons: Orion, Arden, and Cody Kostival of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, David; and his wife, Louise.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. The family is being served by the Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, WI. They would like to thank the staff of the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home for such wonderful care of Don.

