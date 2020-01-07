March 4, 1953 - January 2, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Donald Lee Verch, age 66, passed away on January 2, 2020 in his Janesville home unexpectedly. He was born on March 4, 1953, in Janesville. He enjoyed cooking from a very young age. By the age of 19, Don joined the U.S. Army, and completed basic training in the state of Missouri. After basic training, he served three additional years in Germany during the Vietnam War as a Mess Hall Cook. Once returned home, he continued with his passion for cooking as an executive chef. At the age of 30, he met the love of his life, Karen Verch, and shortly thereafter they married. In 1984, they gave birth to their first daughter, Ruth K. Verch, and two years later their second daughter, Jennifer M. Verch. Years later, Don and Karen took on Liza A. Fehr as their "honorary" daughter, and later became the grandparents to her three daughters, Brooke Nottestad, Trinity Forster, and Serenity Forster. Don really enjoyed listening to music from the early Rock N Roll era while driving through the countryside. He liked playing cards, bowling, and watching western movies. He was also an avid fan of World Wrestling Entertainment. He was very proud of his 37 years of sobriety, and has helped countless people with Alcoholics Anonymous Program. He never hesitated to help friends and family in times of need, and loved being surrounded by people he cared for.

Don is survived by his sisters, Rena Kerr and Diana Hamre; brother, Roger W. Verch; aunt, Donna Verch; wife, Karen Verch; daughters, Ruth K. Verch, and Jennifer Verch; granddaughter, Shawna Garthwaite; and grandson, Talon Fehr. Donald Verch was preceded in death by his father, Donald G. Verch; mother, Ruth E. Verch, whom he adored; and his favorite uncle, Roger Verch.

Services are yet to be determined. A GoFundMe page has been created online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/vietnam-veteran-donald-verch-after-life-proceeds for any donations to help with funeral arrangements and after life wishes.

