January 26, 1947 - October 14, 2020
Janesville, WI - Donald Lee Quarterman, age 73, of Janesville passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born in La Crosse, WI on January 26, 1947, the son of Leo and Margaret (Rath) Quarterman. He graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1966. Don served in the U.S. Army from September 26, 1966 to September 25, 1969 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a proud veteran who was a life member of Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. He was proud to have been one of the first Vietnam veterans to have gone on the Stars and Stripes Honor flight out of Milwaukee, with his daughter Tasha, in May of 2018.
Don married Kathleen R. Manthey on May 22, 1971. He was formerly employed by SSI Technologies, Goex and retired from Furst Staffing where he was employed as an industrial recruiter. He served on the Harmony Township board of supervisors. Don enjoyed deer hunting with his son and friends over the years. He also enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi river, otherwise known as God's Country. He loved watching Packer games and rooting on the Brewers. He was a very skilled woodworker and had the ability to fix just about anything. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, traveling with his wife across the country and spending time at their cabin in Ferryville, Wisconsin.
Don Quarterman is survived by his wife, Kathleen; three children, Lucretia (Jason) Wick of Sussex, WI, Tasha (Nate) Spransy of Pewaukee, WI, Troy Quarterman of Janesville; four grandchildren, Bode Wick, Wyatt Wick, Cora Spransy and Katelyn Spransy; his sister, Linda (Dave) Yeadon; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jack Manthey, Bill Manthey, Wayne (Bonnie) Manthey, Bruce (Cheri) Manthey and Larry Manthey, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and his newest four legged friend, Meadow. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James Quarterman, his mother and father-in-law, John and Rose Manthey, sisters-in-law Judy Manthey and Jan Breuing and his four-legged companion Hallie.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Burial with military graveside rites will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin, P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 or Vets Roll, 1777 Gardner Street, South Beloit, IL 61080. The Quarterman family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home