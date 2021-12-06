January 21, 1933 - November 28, 2021
Town of Linn, WI - Donald Lee Branton was born January 21, 1933 in Wisconsin to James and Agnes (Nelson) Branton. He passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
Don believed in relationships and the joy of laughter. He valued his interactions with family and friends above all. He never missed a party, a wedding, a funeral or the opportunity to visit someone in need of a familiar voice. He grew up on a farm in LaValle, WI alongside Bob, Tom, and Ted. It was his favorite place, returning often to walk in the tall grass and joke about working long days as a teen and then racing to town for some fun. Family camping trips were a mainstay on our annual calendar and never missed. He was an avid reader, camper, walker, thinker and laugher. Self-admittedly one of the world's worst beekeepers, he was, perhaps, one of the world's greatest gentleman. Don would never miss the opportunity to hold the door, pay a compliment or show sincere appreciation. The last two decades were an enormous blessing with Sybil by his side. She brought him love, companionship, adventure and laughter. They travelled to France to paint in Monet's garden, tour Paris and visit Normandy beach. Then on to Ecuador to paddle Amazonia, explore the Galapagos and holiday with Sybil's family. It was as thrill to see him get to enjoy the world after decades of hard work. Don was also a competitor. He loved to play any game and would often beat the neighborhood boys at football well into his 50's. He played cards often - usually mentioning that his brother Bob was a much better card player. He played bridge with Sybil and their friends often, including his last day.
Donald is survived by his best friend for 20 years, Sybil Klug; his sons John (Dawn) Branton, Jamie (Shelley) Branton, and Jason Branton; their mother Carol Branton-Sams; grandchildren Brittaney, Aaron, Alden, Branden, Nate and Lucas, and Ashley (Shawn); great grandchildren Tynin, Gary, Charlotte, and Henry; cousins Ted (Chris) Cannon and Tom (Mary) Cannon; as well as several nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy Branton; infant daughter Amy, and brother Charles "Bob" (Astrid) Branton.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday day, January 21, 2022 from 1pm to 4pm at the World Headquarters of Systems Design Ltd, 4149B Industrial Ct, Delavan, WI.
In lieu of flowers, cash donations will go to a planted memorial in Congdon Park - where he would often go walking. If you would prefer, we would also be honored if you donate to the American Players Theatre in his name.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171