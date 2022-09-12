Donald L. McNamer

May 29, 1956 - September 7, 2022

Readstown, WI/formerly Janesville, WI - Donald L McNamer, 66, passed away on the morning of September 7, 2022 at Gunderson Hospital, La Crosse, WI. He was born May 29, 1956 in Hillsboro, WI to the late Donald E. and Lydia (Marshall) McNamer. His family would move to Evansville, WI and Don then graduated from Evansville High School. From there he would work for Baker and then General Motors, where he would meet one Michelle Davis. They married on April 8, 1978 in Janesville, WI. Don would retire from GM and with Michelle then move to their country home in Readstown for the last 20 years.

