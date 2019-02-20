February 26, 1936 - February 13, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Donald L. McElwee, age 82, of Edgerton passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home. He was born February 26, 1936 in Edgerton, the son of David and Bernice (Anderson) McElwee. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1955, and married Mary A. Wardman on May 29, 1958. Don lived all his life in Edgerton, where he was a member of Central Lutheran Church, served on church council, and taught Sunday School. He worked for over 40 years at General Motors. He enjoyed fishing, farming, being outdoors, watching local sports and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters: Susan "Suzi" (Michael) Tonstad, Elizabeth "Libby" (Lyle) Holzhueter, Donna (Duane) Nelson, Theresa (Donald) Schaewe, and Tammy McElwee; three AFS exchange daughters: Patricia Landon, Doris Hernandez Santomango, and Amal Hijjawi; grandchildren: Jessica (Dale) Helmke, Victoria Schaewe, Donovan (Monique) Nelson, Dylan (Stevie Hanewall) Nelson, Rebecca Schaewe, Aren Tonstad, and Danielle Nelson; great-grandchild; Judy Joan Helmke; his twin sister, Dorothy Aube of Edgerton; and brother, Frances "Fran" of Punta Gorda, FL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; daughter, Jane; brothers: David, Henry, and Ross McElwee; and sisters, Alice McElwee and Erma Ford.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jerry Pribbenow officiating. Visitation time will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and also from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church on Saturday. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services are assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Lutheran Church patio project.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank a special caregiver, Robin, and Agrace Hospice for their support.