September 25, 1950 - May 3, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Donald L. Luth, 68, of Lake Geneva, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital-Walworth in Lake Geneva. Don was born on September 25, 1950, to William and Margaret (Bentley) Luth. Don graduated in 1968 from Big Foot High School. He was united in marriage to Linda J. Clausen, on June 2, 1973, in Lake Geneva. He was a retired employee of Stuart Tank in Elkhorn. Don was a loving husband, father, papa, son, brother, and a friend to any person whose life he touched during his time with us.

Surviving him are his four beautiful daughters: Sarah Luth and Jamie (David) Bowey of Elkhorn, Amy (Jeff) Cline of Menomonee Falls, and Amanda (Robert) Scoville of Lake Geneva; four wonderful grandchildren: Travis Luth, Thomas and Jonathon Cline and Amelia Bowey; sister, Marlene Luth Proper; brother, Ron (Diane) Luth; mother-in-law, Joyce Clausen; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Clausen and Mike Ketchpaw. He is also survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Linda. Don will be remembered as a loving husband, father and Papa, who will be carried in our hearts for the rest of our lives. He left us too soon, but he will live on through all those he left behind.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday, May 10, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don's name, made to the Fur and Feather Scholarship fund at the Walworth County Fair would be appreciated. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Luth Family.