Janesville, WI - Donald L. "Digger" Alwin, age 92, of Janesville passed away at Milton Senior Living on Monday, March 27, 2023. He was born in Janesville on August 5, 1930 the son of Otto and Emma (Ullius) Alwin. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1948 and attended Milton College. He served in the U. S. Air Force from February 12, 1952 to February 11, 1956.