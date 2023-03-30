Janesville, WI - Donald L. "Digger" Alwin, age 92, of Janesville passed away at Milton Senior Living on Monday, March 27, 2023. He was born in Janesville on August 5, 1930 the son of Otto and Emma (Ullius) Alwin. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1948 and attended Milton College. He served in the U. S. Air Force from February 12, 1952 to February 11, 1956.
Donald was formerly employed by Swenson's Grocery, Libby, McNeil and Libby and retired from General Motors in 1988. Following his retirement from General Motors, he drove vehicles for Fagan Automotive for 23 years.
Donald was a life member of First Congregational Church UCC and Ducks Unlimited. He was a member of Janesville Elks Lodge # 254, Northern Rough Grouse Association, Northwoods Wildlife Center, National Audubon Society, the Sierra Club and AOPA.
Donald was the last of his family of nine children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers, Esther, Clara, Ethel, Edgar, Harold, Dorothy, Frank and Virginia as well as his long-time companion, Jean F. Cramer.
Donald is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as his and Jean's long-time care giver, Mae Cowan.
Visitation will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Tanya Sadagopan will officiate. Following the services military rites will be conducted at the FUNERAL HOME by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Private burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.