Donald L. "Dee" Fenrick

Janesville, WI - Donald "Dee" L. Fenrick Jr., age 57, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Agrace Hospice & Supportive Care, Janesville. He was born in Janesville on June 16, 1964, the son of Donald and Sandra (Petersen) Fenrick Sr. Dee loved going for rides and walks, going to Dunkin Donuts, the deer park, getting together with family and going on family trips. He enjoyed playing cards, reading magazines and listening to country music.
Dee is survived by his mother, Sandra (Richard) Heasty of Janesville; 2 siblings; Tim (Kevin) Baird of Wellington, FL, and Michelle (Bob) Lewey of Janesville; 4 nieces and nephews: Joe, Josh and Kaleb Baird and Samantha Lewey; grandmother, Virginia Heasty of Beloit; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Sr., and his grandparents.
A Celebration of His Life will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Private burial will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Dee's name to Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd, Janesville, 53546. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Fenrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
